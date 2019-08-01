WRIGHT, Carl Hampton July 12, 1949 - July 30, 2019 Carl H. (Fuzz) Wright, 70, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 12, 1949 a son of the late Carlos E. and Pearl Barnhart Wright. Fuzz was a veteran of the United States Air Force, retired from the United States Postal Service with over 40 years of service and was a member of Boones Mill Church of the Brethren where he served as Head Usher. Just about every Friday night and Saturday you would see him doing one of the things he loved and that was going to an Auction Sale somewhere and bidding on any and all types of tools. He loved his family more than anything and it showed in the bond that they share for one another. Fuzz will be greatly missed by everyone. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Marvin Conner; his brothers and sister-in-law, Tom and Pat (Poochie) Wright and Phil Wright; nieces, Donna Ann Blankenship (Duane), Carla Cook (John) and Jennifer Turpin (Doug); great-niece, Brandy Blankenship; great-nephews, Douglas Turpin, Sidney Royall and Jack Turpin; his canine companion, Joe. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers and food, please consider memorial contributions to Boones Mill Church of the Brethren, American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project in Carl's Name. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Boones Mill Church of the Brethren with Pastors Robert A. Miller and Jerry Naff officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com (540)334-5151
