January 6, 1941 March 18, 2020 Mildred Maxine Helms Wrenn, 79, of Christiansburg, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on January 6, 1941, to the late Ervin E. Sr. and Nora Price Helms. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Edward Huff; and siblings, Ervin Helms Jr., Dorothy Fulks, Rudy Helms, Jimmy Helms, Phyllis Humphrey, Richard (Dick) Helms, Sammy Helms. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wrenn; daughter and son-in-law, Roxanna and Terry Garrett; stepdaughter, Tammy Sartin; grandchildren, Troy, Brian, Trisha, Richelle, Ashley, and Crystal; great-grandchildren, Parker, Mya, Kylee; sister, Pam Clay; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Lelia Helms; sisters-in-law, Hilda Helms, Barbara Helms, Vicki Helms; numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held, a memorial gathering will be determined at a later date. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Wrenn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.