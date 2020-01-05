January 2, 2020 Owen Lee Wray, age 62, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home where he wanted to be, surrounded by family. Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, Vikki; brother, Jackie; sisters, Annie, Cindy and Lois; daughters, Sarah Wray Keaton and Nikki Wray Hankins. Owen was the best father, brother, uncle "unjens" and grandfather. He was a great provider, a tough but gentle man who did so much for his family. His grandchildren, Haleigh, Mason, Johnny Boo Keaton and J.W. Davis, whom he loved so much. His nephews and nieces, Heather, Jack, Isiah and Ethan, whom he loved also. He was the best "tire man" who worked hard every day and came home to his garden, with the prettiest garden in the neighborhood. God blessed him with a green thumb and he shared with everyone. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 with Dr. Jackie Spence officiating. His family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
