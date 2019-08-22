WRAY Judy C. August 19, 2019 Judy C. Wray, 71, of Vinton, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord with her family by her side on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Clayton and Beulah Steele of Covington, and brothers, Richard and Jerry Steele. Surviving is her husband, Herbert Wray; son, Thomas Wray and wife, Subrina; grandchildren, TJ Wray and Savana Wray; sisters, Sandra (Billy) Martin and Patty Bowles (Keith); brother, Robert Steele, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences and a live web-cast of the service may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

