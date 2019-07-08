July 4, 2019 Daniel Joseph (Joe) Wray, 94, of Bent Mountain, Va., passed to eternal life on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Greg Fleshman officiating. Interment will follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.

