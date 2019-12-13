December 6, 2019 Beverly Collins Woolwine, 88, of Christiansburg, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gertrude and Bob Collins. Beverly was a retired L.P.N., having worked many years in a physician's office in Roanoke and retiring from Carilion Brambleton Center. She was a member of Oak Grove Church. For many years she was a member of Epislon Sigma Alpha Women International, Beta Delta Chapter in Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Cecil Woolwine; son, Philip C. Ferguson; grandson, Joe Haga; great-grandson, Luke Ungerer; and sister, Jeannine C. Goad. Beverly is survived by her children, Chuck Ferguson, Sandra G. Ferguson, and Karen Haga with husband, Steve; stepchildren, Gail Dawson with husband, Lanse, and Jeffrey Woolwine with wife, Pam; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

