July 10, 1932 March 26, 2020 Nancy Cochran Wooldridge of Roanoke, Virginia, died on March 26, 2020. She was born to Allan and Ruby Barlow Cochran in Littleton, New Hampshire, on July 10, 1932. During that time, her father was a forest ranger in the White Mountain National Forest. She was a graduate of William Fleming High School and The University of Lynchburg (Lynchburg College) and did graduate studies at the University of Virginia. Nancy taught for many years, most recently at East Salem Elementary, where she taught for 21 years. She was a life-long member of Oakland Baptist Church, where she was baptized in 1943, taught many age groups in Sunday School, and served on numerous committees up through the present time. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Daniel E. Wooldridge; her brother, Bill (Katherine) Cochran; her daughters, Rebecca (Wyatt) Ewell, Diane (Rob) Laing, and Sarah Wooldridge; her grandchildren, Rachel (Scott) Forrester, Tyler (Erin) Ewell, Alex Ewell, and Daniel Laing; her great-grandchildren, Clara and Thomas Ewell; her nephew, Preston (Tonja) Cochran; and her great-niece, Kalei Cochran. Nancy and her family enjoyed many summers at their Bicentennial Farm in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. She enjoyed her faith and many close friendships throughout her life. The family wishes to thank Carilion's Internal Medicine team, and the Carilion Hospice nurses for their loving care. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Oakland Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a contribution to the Daniel E and Nancy Cochran Wooldridge Scholarship Fund at the University of Lynchburg - Office of Advancement, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501, memo field, Daniel E. and Nancy Cochran Wooldridge Scholarship Fund, or to the Dan and Nancy Wooldridge Fellowship of Christian Athletes Camp Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 21305, Roanoke, VA 24018, memo field, Wooldridge Camp Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707.

