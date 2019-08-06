WOOLDRIDGE Eva Fisher August 4, 2019 Eva Fisher Wooldridge, 92, of Roanoke, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.
