WOODY James Harry March 12, 1922 October 25, 2019 James Harry Woody, 97, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at his lifelong home of 65 years on Rorer Ave. SW, on early Friday morning, October 25, 2019. James was the youngest remaining sibling of thirteen born in the Gladehill/Truevine Community in Franklin County, Va. He was preceded in death by his cherished and faithful wife, Vivian P. Woody; his two sons, Christopher and Patrick. Surviving family are his daughter, Andrea Woody Williams, of Roanoke, Va.; son, James Randall Woody, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Cassandra W. Ramey (Steve), Freddie Williams Jr., both of Roanoke, Va., Crystal Meadows, of Petersburg, Va., and Jamie Woody, of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mikaila, Sierra, Serena, and Steven Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the VA Home-based Care, the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, Blue Ridge Senior Services, additional caregivers, and Meals on Wheels for the compassionate care and respect given to Dad and our family at this time. We are grateful for the time he was able to spend at home and we were able to care for him. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel with the Rev. Dr. L. A. Lewis, officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Byrd View Cemetery, Rocky Mount, Va. Friends may call on Wednesday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

