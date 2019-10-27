WOODY James H. October 25, 2019 James H. Woody, 97, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31 in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel with the Rev. Dr. L.A. Lewis, officiating. Burial will be in the Byrd View Cemetery in Rocky Mount, VA. Arrangements by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, Roanoke, VA, 540-344-1271. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.
