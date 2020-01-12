March 3, 1948 January 9, 2020 Samuel Fishburn Woody II of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va. on March 3, 1948, to Robert Wells Woody and Betty Louise Beasley Woody. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Lucius Randolph Woody; his aunt with whom he shared a birthday, Evelyn Woody Booker; his brother-in-law, Richard Hughes Hahn; and his father-in-law, Robert Gray Hardin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Debra Lee Hardin Woody; his daughter, Mary Louise Woody, and son-in-law, Aaron Perelstein; his son, Robert Draper Woody; his sisters, Mary Louise Woody Hahn and Robin Woody Ingram, and husband, Bill; his mother-in-law, Virginia Brown Hardin; his sister-in-law, Ann Hardin Hince and husband, Tony; his brother-in-law, David Gray Hardin; his nieces, Elizabeth Carruthers Ingram, Mary Brandon Ingram, and Madison Elise Hince; and a host of cherished cousins and friends. Mr. Woody was a graduate of Staunton Military Academy and attended Roanoke College where he was a member of the golf team. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a life-long member of St. John's Episcopal Church. In addition, he was an associate member of the National Society of the Washington Family Descendants serving along with his wife as co-hosts for annual reunions. "Silent" Sam was a scratch golfer until a back injury ended his playing days. Even Sam Snead was impressed with his talent. After watching our Sam hit a magnificent shot at the Homestead, Snead looked at Sam and remarked, "That's a mighty fine swing you have there, boy." Mr. Woody lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed having a spirited political debate, following the stock market, playfully teasing his wife and children, taking an afternoon walk with his dogs, playing golf, hosting wine tastings with good friends, traveling near and far, collecting art and antiques, dancing the night away at the Roanoke German parties, sipping Kentucky bourbon, and smoking a good cigar. Services will be private. The family wishes to thank the late Dr. Gerald Schertz, Dr. Padmaja Mallidi, Dr. David Rizzieri, and the various wonderful members of his treatment teams from Blue Ridge Cancer Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Oncology on 10 South, Duke Cancer Center, and Carilion Clinic Hospice for their kindness and gentle care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made either to Roanoke College, 221 College Lane, Salem, VA 24153, attn: Resource Development or to the Carilion Cancer Center Fundraising Campaign, visit https://carilionfoundation.org/contact-us and click the "Donate Now" button. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
