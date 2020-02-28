Thomas A. Woods, 83, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Arrangements by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, 540-344-1271.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

