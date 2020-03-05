May 31, 1936 February 26, 2020 Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Woods Sr., of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Woods, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.