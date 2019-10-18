WOODS
James Warren
April 9, 1933
October 12, 2019
James (Jim) Warren Woods, of Wilmington, N.C. passed away Saturday, . He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Eleanor Simmons Woods.
Jim was born in Clifton Forge, Va. on April 9, 1933 to Harvey Drewey Woods and Lydia McCoy Woods. The youngest of the six “Woods boys”, he had a story filled childhood roaming the alleys of Clifton and storming the football field as a Mountaineer. Some of his favorite memories came from his days with the class of 1952.
Jim went on to graduate from UVA class of 1957 then served the United States Army Reserves as a 1st Lieutenant during the Cold War. After his service, Jim and Eleanor spent 30 years in Pearisburg, VA where he held various supervisory positions with Hoechst Celanese before retiring and relocating to Wilmington, N.C. in 1992.
While in Pearisburg, Jim and Eleanor welcomed two children Judi and Allen. During those years, he served in many capacities of Pearisburg Presbyterian Church as an elder, teaching youth classes, serving as financial secretary and Sunday School superintendent. He was also an avid golfer at Giles County Country Club where he hit an elusive hole-in-one.
Anyone fortunate enough to have truly known Jim, has a story about him. From falsifying his age at 15 to get a job at Douthat State Park to help with family finances, working as a personal assistant throughout college for a blind business owner to volunteering in retirement with Interfaith Hospitality Network helping families in housing crisis, his sense of humor, colorful storytelling and personal mandate to treat everyone with respect marked his life.
Among his biggest fans were his four granddaughters, who knew he was always up for some fun because being Granddad became his favorite role in retirement.
Also, preceding him in death were his brothers, Harvey Woods Jr., Willis Woods, Richard Woods, Tommy Woods and Harry Woods.
He is survived by daughter, Judi Wright and husband Gordon of Wilmington, N.C.; son, Allen Woods and wife Amanda of Harrisburg, N.C., four granddaughters, Chloe Wright of Oakland, Calif., Taylor Woods of Santa Cruz, Calif., Ashley Woods of Bahrain and Abigail Woods of Harrisburg, N.C.; sister-in-laws, Marilyn Woods of Clifton Forge, Va., Louise Fultz of Bacova, Va., Ann Simmons of Clifton Forge, Va., Faye Simmons of Atlanta, Ga., Velma Sturgill of Aldie, Va., Ginger Simmons Arlington, and brother-in-laws, George Simmons (Sue) Stephens City, Va., and Dwight Simmons (Carol) Kirkland, Wash. and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express gratitude to Missy Long for her amazing care that buoyed him on a daily basis throughout the past year and the entire staff at Woods of Holly Tree.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Windy Cove Cemetery, Millboro Springs, Va. Dr. Gordon Wright Jr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilmington Interfaith Hospitality Network www.familypromiselcf.org
