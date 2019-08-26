March 23, 1993 August 19, 2019 SSG. Timothy Scott Woods II, 26, of Salem, Va., crossed from this life to another on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. Tim was born on March 23, 1993, to Timothy Scott Woods Sr. and Alicia Moran Woods. He was a 2011 Glenvar graduate who lettered in both football and wrestling. Tim was a phenomenal football player and was chosen to represent the Southwest Virginia football team in the state all-star game. After multiple offers to play collegiate football Tim carried his talents to the Citadel. Seeking a life of adventure, he left the Citadel and enlisted in the United States Army as an Infantryman. He served with both the 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis McChord and the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson before attending Airborne School. After completing Airborne School, he was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Airborne Infantry, 4th Brigade, and 25th Infantry Division. Tim served a deployment to Afghanistan with this unit and was awarded the coveted Combat Infantryman's Badge and an Army Commendation Medal with a "C" device. Tim loved adventure from motorcycles and fast cars to jumping out of planes. He loved his family, friends and his country deeply and was excited to come home on leave in September and see everyone. Tim is predeceased in death by his grandfather James Albert Woods and a cousin Bryson Kane. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Bella-Rae Scott Woods; father, Timothy S. Woods Sr. (Jennifer) of Bland, Va.; mother, Alicia A. Woods of Bentonville, Ark.; Two step-siblings, Dustin Carpenter and Samantha Gorth both of Salem, Va.; Grandmother, Linda Sue Woods of Crozet, Va.; Ruth Baker of Bentonville, Ark. and grandfather, Ronald D. Moran as well as Uncles James Allen Woods of Salem, Va.; Ernest Lee Woods (Amanda) of Palmyra, Va.; Charles Jayson Woods (Kelly) of Crozet, Va.; Michael Moran of Bentonville, Ark.; Aunt Doraine Moran of Bentonville, Ark.; Cousins, Jacob Lee, Elizabeth Anne, James Alexander, Autumn Grace, Ally Rose, Kayla Nicole,Ryan Michael, Dayton Phillip, Tara Lynn, Vanessa Rotramel, Nathan German and Zachary David; he also leaves behind a host of other family members and friends; The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, From 6 to 8 p.m. at John M, Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 24153. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. Tim will be laid to rest at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery following the service. The family invites all to attend a reception following at the Pulaski National Guard. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Providence Medical center in Anchorage, AK for their care and concern for Tim, as well as the EMT's and Alaska State Police. A special thanks to all of those at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson for your compassion and support of the family. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
Physician convicted of assault on patient's testimony of unwanted kiss in office
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.