WOODS Glenda Bare October 17, 2019 Glenda Bare Woods, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ambrose "Pappy" Woods; a brother, Elmer Bare; and grandson, Chad Woods. Glenda was a faithful servant of Jehovah since 1964. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family. Surviving are her children, Lynn Lilly (Roger), Gary Woods (Pam), Jeff Woods (Michele), Rick Woods (Tammy), and Kristi Crutchfield; grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, and Jared Lilly, Johnny and Bryan Woods, Brandie Jones, Brandon, Travis, and Zach Woods, Brittany Thrasher, Trevor Barnett, Austin and Abigail Crutchfield; fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Betty Fawcett (Bob); brother, Johnny Bare (Wilma). A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3495 Belle Avenue. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

