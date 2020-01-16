Thursday, January 9, 2020 Elder Emma Rosa Hayes Woods, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Paradise Cathedral, 1301 Melrose Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Woods, Emma Rosa Hayes
To plant a tree in memory of Emma Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.