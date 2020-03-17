March 13, 2020 Carolynn Lanette Woods, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

