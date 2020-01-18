February 12, 1939 January 14, 2020 Emily Abbitt Woodrum, 80, of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born on February 12, 1939, in Newport News, Va., she was the daughter of the late Meredith Webb Abbitt and Catherine Moore Abbitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Clifton Alexander "Chip" Woodrum III; her brother, Richard Franklin Abbitt; and her niece, Margaret Ann Webb Abbitt. Growing up in Newport News, Va., Emily was a 1957 graduate of Warwick High School. In 1961, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, where she was engaged in campus life and served as President of her sorority, Delta Delta Delta. Emily was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved Roanoke, which became her hometown in 1964, but she never lost her Tidewater accent. Emily was lovely and charming, the quintessential Virginian, and the perfect partner to her husband, Chip, who was convinced she had hung the moon. She enjoyed power walking through South Roanoke, travel, entertaining, and keeping her family in line. Emily rarely met a stranger. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, previously serving on the Vestry. An avid and accomplished gardener and award winning daffodil grower, Emily was a member and past President of The Mill Mountain Garden Club, active in both the Garden Club of Virginia and The Garden Club of America, and was involved in the establishment and maintenance of the Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden. She was a past chairman of the Wildflower Garden and loved being on the mountain with her friends. Emily was an energetic member of a number of civic and social organizations, including the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, The Roanoke Assembly, and the Modern Arts Club. She is survived by her children, Robert H. Woodrum and wife, Amanda, Meredith Woodrum Snowden and husband, William, and Anne H. Woodrum; her granddaughter, Harper Abbitt Lee Snowden; her brother-in-law, M. Lanier Woodrum and wife, Beverly; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Abbitt; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Damika Joseph and Annette Williams for their loyalty, love and unwavering support, as well as the staff of Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center and Good Samaritan Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A service in memory and in celebration of Emily Abbitt Woodrum's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests support forSt. John's Episcopal Church, The Mill Mountain Garden Club, or to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
