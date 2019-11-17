February 24, 1944 November 14, 2019 Barry Victor Woodford, 75, died on November 14, 2019 following a brief illness. He was a native of Roanoke, and son of the late Victor Odell Woodford and Frances Hawkins Woodford. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his dedication to helping others, and the kindness he showed everyone he met. He was a 1968 graduate of Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and subsequently worked at Boeing, DuPont, and Hayes, Seay, Mattern & Mattern. In 1984 he established Woodford Engineering, and built a firm focused both on developing major municipal projects throughout the state and on improving housing conditions for needy families in rural communities. As a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, his commitment to helping others continued after retirement. He enjoyed tutoring and mentoring elementary and middle school children through the church's Community Youth Program (CYP). He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Roanoke City Rescue Mission. Mr. Woodford had a wide range of interests and hobbies and was as comfortable discussing sports and music as quantum physics and black holes. His interest in music began at an early age when he was selected as a charter member of the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra as a violinist, and his love of music continued throughout his life. He and his wife Sandra were married 56 years, and loved spending time in Emerald Isle, N.C., Seaside, Fla., and Belfast, Maine with family and friends. He also loved cheering on his beloved Va. Tech Hokies. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, and he was known as a tireless reader of books, pumpkin carver, inventor, fisherman, cook, artist, and overall cheerleader for his six grandchildren ages 5 to 18. He is survived by his wife Sandra and will be deeply missed by Amy Woodford and her children Thaddeus "Tate" and Jake Pronel of New Hope, Pa., and their father, Ted Pronel, Greg Woodford and wife, Nancy and children, George and Frances of Alexandria, Va., and Terrell Milam and wife Melissa and children Noemi and Elias of Washington, D.C. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Gloria Woodford Allen. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Roanoke City Rescue Mission or St. John's Episcopal Church.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police continue search for suspect in Franklin County homicide
-
Fugitive’s family urges him to yield
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Financial details of Virginia Tech's recently announced future non-conference games
-
Greenway holdout Walker foundry ceases production, land up for sale, but lawsuit against Roanoke to continue
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.