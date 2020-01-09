April 4, 1938 January 7, 2020 Bishop Edward Winton Wood Sr., 81, of Dublin, Va., was welcomed into Heaven in the early moments of Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on April 4, 1938 in Caldwell, W.Va. to Walter L. Wood Sr. and Mildred Wood. He was married to the love of his life, Freda Webb Wood, for 58 years. He held Bachelor degrees from Holmes Bible College and Emmanuel College, as well as a Master of Ministry degree from Southwestern Christian University. He was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Maranatha College. The Rev. Wood was an active minister in the Appalachian Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church for 60 years (1959-2009). He served as Pastor at Tazewell, Staunton, Merrimac, and Radford, Va. He served the Conference as Lifeliners Director, Christian Education Director, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent. Bishop Wood also served the denomination as the General Executive Director of Stewardship Ministries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter L. Wood Sr. and Mildred Bennett Wood; sister, Thelma Bashlor; and grandchildren, Emma, Reagan and Hope Wood. Survivors include his wife, Freda Wood; children and their spouses, Edwina and Tracy Pence of King, N.C. and their children, Neal (Rachel) Pence, Lindsay and Mackenzie; Elaine Wood of Dublin; Eddie and Kim Wood of Fayetteville, N.C., and their children, Eddie III, Ethan, Eli and Ella; and Emily and Ryan Jackson of Garner, N.C., and their children, Liliann, Elianna and Annabella; brother, Walter L. Wood Jr. of Roanoke; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Appalachian Conference Grounds in Dublin, Va. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Bishop Preston Mathena and Presiding Bishop Doug Beacham Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the conference cemetery. The Wood family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Wood Sr., Edward Winton
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Wood, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.