January 2, 2020 Robert L. Wood, 53, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
