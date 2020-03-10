Phyllis Batten Wood, age 82, of of Boones Mill and formerly of Salem, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

Service information

Mar 15
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
Boones Mill Baptist Church
10 Whispering Creek Road RD
Boones Mill, VA 24065
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:45PM-4:00PM
Boones Mill Baptist Church
10 Whispering Creek Road RD
Boones Mill, VA 24065
