Phyllis Batten Wood, age 82, of of Boones Mill and formerly of Salem, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Service information
2:00PM
10 Whispering Creek Road RD
Boones Mill, VA 24065
2:45PM-4:00PM
10 Whispering Creek Road RD
Boones Mill, VA 24065
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.