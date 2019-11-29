WOOD Melvin E. November 26, 2019 Melvin E. (Buddy) Wood, 94, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Ezra and Hester Jamison Wood; sister, Doris Lovell; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Hooker Lovell, Judy Wood, Lloyd Flora, Ernest Flora, Cleo Flora and Nina Flora. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorene Flora Wood; daughter, Sandra Myers (Lynn); and son, Randy Wood (Hope); grandchildren, Tara Riddle (Tim), Chris Myers (Stacy), Tanner Wood, and Hayley Wood; and great-grandchildren, Ben and Andrew Riddle and Elisabeth and Cooper Myers; brother, Donnie Wood; brother and sisters-in-law, Norman and Lois Flora and Maybelle Flora. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always happy when they were around him. Buddy sold and delivered home heating oil, and fuel and lubricants for farm and industrial equipment for almost four decades. He was known for his large garden from which friends and neighbors enjoyed the tons of vegetables that he gave away, never asking anything in return. Buddy enjoyed bowling, boating, water skiing, fishing, rabbit hunting with his beagles and riding his motorcycle. A favorite activity was sharing coffee and stories with his "coffee club" friends during his retirement years. He was a regular at Franklin County High School basketball games and enjoyed a variety of televised athletic events. As a lifelong member of Antioch Church of the Brethren, he was always willing to work on any projects where help was needed. He traveled to many Brethren Disaster Ministries sites to assist in rebuilding homes following hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. As a faithful member of the Boones Mill Lions Club, he was named a Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest form of recognition that a Lion can receive for dedication to humanitarian service. Funeral services will be held at Antioch Church of the Brethren at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 with Pastor Andy Duffey officiating followed by interment in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, Va. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
