Wood John Leigh June 16, 1926 - May 5, 2020 John Leigh Wood, 93, of Salem, Va., died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1926, in Roanoke, Va. He was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School. He served in the United States Navy (Radarman) for both World War II and the Korean War and was discharged in 1956. John graduated from Virginia Polytechnical Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was plant manager at Drill Carrier-Gardner Denver Salem division /Cooper Industries. John lived a long and full life. His wife, Becky, died in 2018 after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Leigh "Becky Leigh" Wood; son, John Alexander "Alex" Wood (Wendy); two grandchildren, Max and Ellen; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. John was a lifelong member of Salem Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered for his love of family, service to the church, passion for gardening, joy of fishing, and entertaining folks with his history of Salem. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Salem Presbyterian Church to celebrate his life. John's wishes were that memorial donations should be made to Salem Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.