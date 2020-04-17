March 24, 1933 April 14, 2020 Jane Marchant Wood, 87, was born in Seven Mile Ford, Va., on March 24, 1933, and died in Boones Mill, Va., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the first born of Adam and Bertha Marchant. Jane lived her early years in Marion, Va. and graduated from Marion High School and Marion College. As a child, she used to walk to Sunday School by herself which seemed to have started her love for the Lord. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, Everett Marchant (Dorothy), Eva Blevins (Curtis), Lloyd Marchant (Katherine), Lacie Marchant and a sister-in-law, Frances Merkey (Vernon). She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, David T. Wood of 50 years; and aunt, Lacie Buchanan; and two sisters-in-law, Katherine Marchant and Reba Wood (friend H.N. Barnhart). Jane has a number of nieces and nephews, Jeff Marchant (Tracy), Retha Edwards (Samuel), Mike Marchant (Marlene), Sandi Thurston (Joe), Vicki Henderson (Robert), Susan Martin, Lisa Martin (Burton), Anne Mitchell (Chett), Steve Merkey (Sarah), Janice Yetmar (Scott); and more great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Jane moved to Roanoke, Va. and worked for J.H. Pence Co. She found a church family at First Baptist Church when Charles Fuller was pastor. Jane lived most of her life in Boones Mill, Va. after she married David T. Wood, February 28, 1970. Together they farmed, producing apples and raising beef cattle. Jane had four passions; family, church, art and flower gardening. Since she had no children, she adopted many others. Her siblings and their children and many friends became her family that she cared for. She was a member of the Bethlehem Church of the Brethren. She was board chair, Sunday School teacher, youth counselor, children's storyteller and flower arranger. Jane worked as a volunteer for the Brethren District Office in Roanoke and was on the Brotherhood General Board of the Church of the Brethren in Elgin, Ill. Jane was an artist. She was a member of the League of Roanoke Artists and the Bald Knob artists group. She had shows in banks, nursing homes and Franklin County Library. She gave art lessons to various children. Jane loved flower gardening. She collected seeds and shared bulbs with many in the church community. Seldom did she go visiting without a bouquet of flowers from her garden. Traveling was something Jane and David did extensively after they retired. She traveled in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Peru and the Holy Lands. Memorials in honor of Jane may be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill, Virginia 24065. There will be a private burial with a possible memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
