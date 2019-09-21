November 25, 1922 September 13, 2019 Elma Jane Young Wood, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully late Friday night, September 13, 2019, at Friendship Health – North. She was born on November 25, 1922, the youngest child of the late Alvah and Georgiana Young. Elma grew up on a farm in Detour, Md. During World War II, she worked for Eastern Aircraft in Baltimore. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. During her earlier years, she sang in the choir. Elma was employed as the church secretary for close to 30 years. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. In addition to her parents, Elma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Harford Wood Jr. (d. 1992); father-in-law and mother-in-law, George H. Wood Sr., and Eula M. Wood; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Caroline Young; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Bill Tichenor; and nephew, Keith Kummer. Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Pamela W. Conner, Debra W. and Bill Barlow; granddaughter, Jennifer Michelle Conner, all of Roanoke; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Michael and Wendy Conner; a great-granddaughter, Callie Conner, all of Salem; her sister, Janet Vito of Pittsburgh, Pa.; nieces, Susan Burgess of Pittsburgh, Pa., Robin Kummer of Sykesville, Md., and Cindy Wood of Frederick, Md.; her nephews, Dan Vito (Donna Hetrick) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Larry Vito of Santa Rosa, Calif.; great-nieces, Carol Kummer of Woodbine, Md., Vicky Kummer of New York City, Katherine Russell of San Francisco, and Ariana Vito of Venice, Calif.; her great-nephews, Herb Kummer of Charlotte, N.C., Noah Vito of New York City, and Skip Russell of Frederick, Md.; her great-great-niece, Sarah Kummer; great-great-nephew, Brian Kummer; and her loving caregiver, Lucille Hancock. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Clifford Nottingham for the excellent medical care he provided as her primary care physician for over 30 years and again this past year at Friendship. The family thanks the staff on 2 South at Friendship Health for their kindness and compassion shown to Ms. Wood and her family. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
