May 19, 2020 Cherie Wood, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on May 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Williams Memorial Park, with the Rev. Thomas Woods Jr. officiating. Friends may call at Serenity Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

To plant a tree in memory of Cherie Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

