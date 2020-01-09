April 21, 1931 December 30, 2019 Barbara Westmoreland Etter Wood, 88, of Roanoke, Va., departed to her Heavenly home on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was surrounded by all of her children and Christ. Barbara was born on April 21, 1931, in Hinton, W.Va., to the late John and Evelyn Westmoreland. She was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Sandra Etter; husband, George M. Etter; husband, Curtis C. Wood; daughter, Patricia Etter; and many brother and sisters. Barbara was a loving mother and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her favorite verse is Phil 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." She is survived by her sister, Hazel Lawson; children, Mary Graybill (loving son-in-law, William), George A. Etter, Johnny E. Etter, Raymond D. Etter and Tammy W. Downs-Dillon; stepchildren, Donna M. Firebaugh, Patricia Wood and Curtis C. Wood Jr.; grandchildren, Greg, Rex, Sonya, Dorian, Terry, Crystal, Tracie, Michael, Candice, Keith, Tanya, Billy, Bradley, Brittany, Melissa and Dennis; second mom to Tina Byrd; and special friend, Edith Tolley. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
