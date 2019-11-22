November 20, 2019 Vivian Leonard Womack, 92, of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Womack; parents, George and Gladys Leonard; two sisters; and two brothers. Vivian is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Womack, Shirley Widener, and Barbara Kennemore and husband, Dennis; one son, Paul Womack; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Petty Carroll. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Palmer officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

