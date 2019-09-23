WOLFORD John Henry June 11, 1936 September 22, 2019 John Henry Wolford, 83, of Blacksburg, Va., died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born on a farm near Osgood, Indiana on June 11, 1936 and was the son of Maria (Thielbar) and William Wolford. He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Wolford) Brown; and his brother, Ben Wolford. John is also survived by Anne (Kinsel) Wolford, the lady of his life; his daughters, Joanne Wolford of the Netherlands and Lara Schiefelbein and her husband, William; and his grandchildren, Evelyn and Noah Schiefelbein of Georgia. John graduated from Osgood High School and attended Purdue University and Michigan State University where he received his BS, MS, and PhD degrees. He served academically at Michigan State University, University Of Maine, and Virginia Tech in extension, research, teaching, and administration. John's family was his pride and passion and his career was dedicated to the land grant philosophy. Per John's request there will be no services. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.