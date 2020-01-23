WOLFORD, James Robert December 18, 1944 - January 18, 2020 James Robert "Jim" Wolford, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the VA Medical Center after a courageous battle with Huntington Disease. Jim was born on December 18, 1944 in Wythe County, Va., to the late George W. and Ruth Umberger Wolford. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Don Wolford and Gary Wolford. Jim served four years in the United States Air Force. Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Carolyn Ashwell Wolford; daughter, Carman Via and husband, Arlie; grandson, Zach Miller and wife, Haylee; granddaughter, Elise Miller; brother, Larry Wolford and wife, Pam; stepson, Alan Ring and wife, Susie; stepgrandson, Brent Ring; sisters-in-law, Jacky Wolford and Joyce Wolford; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Chaplain Chris Wisdom officiating. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. It was Jim's request that attire be casual – jeans and your favorite team shirt, as that is what Jim will be wearing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
