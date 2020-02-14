January 29, 1933 February 12, 2020 Fred Vernon "Skip" Wolford, age 87, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Allen Reed and Nettie Mae Irvin Wolford and was born on January 29, 1933, in the Greasy Creek section of Wythe County. Skip was a United States Army Veteran and a retired VDOT Employee. Skip was preceded in death by his wife, Ocela Ann Grinnell Wolford; infant daughter, Freda Annette Wolford; brothers, Clayton, Reed and Willis Wolford; sisters, Myra Sayers, Thelma Tarter and Elizabeth Kincer. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Allen L. and Lynn Wolford of Wytheville, Arlis V. and Angela Wolford, of Abingdon, Aaron D. Wolford and Emily S. Lawson of Bland; grandchildren, Ann Wolford and fiancé, Mike Willis, AJ Wolford, Aubree Ocela Wolford, W. Alex Wolford, Aaron Drake Wolford, Amanda Muise and spouse, Chris, Nathaniel Hayes and spouse, Ashley; and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Audrey Riggle, Zelma Tarter and Vivian Worton; a brother, Danny Wolford; special friend, Patsy Saferight and adored second family, Angeline and spouse, Jim Lloyd, Selena Roark and Mason Roark; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Ted Anders and the Reverend George Hamm officiating. Interment will follow in the Galilee Church Cemetery where the American Legion Post #9 will conduct military rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at the Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contribution can be made to the Mt. View United Methodist Church in the Cove or the First Christian Church in Wytheville. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Wolford family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
