May 26, 1932 September 4, 2019 Gladys (Grace) Wold, 87, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 4, 2019, with Ed by her side. Grace was a woman who loved her husband, family, and savior wholeheartedly and unconditionally. She was a graduate of Northwestern College, where she received a bachelor's degree in Christian Education. She was a member of Melrose Baptist Church and had served for several years in ministry with Ed at Sharon Baptist Church. She had also been involved with Gideons International Auxiliary and various other actives in service to her Lord. She was born in Hazelton, N.D. In addition to her parents, Ed and Esther Bender, she is preceded in death by sisters, Elvira and Lorna. Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Edward Wold; children, Becky Burnett (Brian), and Jeffrey Wold (Shirley); sisters, Virginia and Delores; brother, Leslie; grandchildren, Shannon, Stevie (Alison), and Shawn Lawrence, as well as Nathan Burnett (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Trey, Jude, and Johnny Lawrence; and a host of dear friends and extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 21453. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Lewis Gale Medical Center, especially the sixth-floor staff for all their care and compassion. Among those staff members, the family would like to especially thank RN Taylor Overcash for her care, compassion, and support of not only Grace but the entire family. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.