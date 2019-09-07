May 26, 1932 September 4, 2019 Gladys (Grace) Wold, 87, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 4, 2019, with Ed by her side. Grace was a woman who loved her husband, family, and savior wholeheartedly and unconditionally. She was a graduate of Northwestern College, where she received a bachelor's degree in Christian Education. She was a member of Melrose Baptist Church and had served for several years in ministry with Ed at Sharon Baptist Church. She had also been involved with Gideons International Auxiliary and various other actives in service to her Lord. She was born in Hazelton, N.D. In addition to her parents, Ed and Esther Bender, she is preceded in death by sisters, Elvira and Lorna. Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Edward Wold; children, Becky Burnett (Brian), and Jeffrey Wold (Shirley); sisters, Virginia and Delores; brother, Leslie; grandchildren, Shannon, Stevie (Alison), and Shawn Lawrence, as well as Nathan Burnett (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Trey, Jude, and Johnny Lawrence; and a host of dear friends and extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 21453. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Lewis Gale Medical Center, especially the sixth-floor staff for all their care and compassion. Among those staff members, the family would like to especially thank RN Taylor Overcash for her care, compassion, and support of not only Grace but the entire family. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.