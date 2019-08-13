WITT William February 1, 1938 August 11, 2019 William "Bill" Witt, 81, of Vinton, Va. and formerly of Salem, Va., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Roanoke County, Va., a son of the late Ronald and Gladys Trout Witt. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed as a technician with Prillaman Heating and Air. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings. He is survived by three daughters, Audrey Dudley (Talmage), Regina Dudley (Dean), Cindy Mackie; a son, Greg Witt (Lisa); four brothers, Morton, David, Richard and Francis Witt; a sister, Libby Weaver; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son in Salem, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Gaulp officiating. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.