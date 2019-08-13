WITT William February 1, 1938 August 11, 2019 William "Bill" Witt, 81, of Vinton, Va. and formerly of Salem, Va., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Roanoke County, Va., a son of the late Ronald and Gladys Trout Witt. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed as a technician with Prillaman Heating and Air. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings. He is survived by three daughters, Audrey Dudley (Talmage), Regina Dudley (Dean), Cindy Mackie; a son, Greg Witt (Lisa); four brothers, Morton, David, Richard and Francis Witt; a sister, Libby Weaver; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son in Salem, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Gaulp officiating. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

