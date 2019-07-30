WITT Wanda Lee Robertson January 18, 1947 July 26, 2019 Wanda Lee Robertson Witt (Nana), 72, of Salem, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Edward and Isabelle Janelle Robertson; her brothers, Jimmy, Billy, and Michael; and her son-in-law, Christopher Caveness. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Danny G. Witt; her children, Danny Witt Jr., Tara Caveness, and Crystal Mitchell and her husband, Billy; a sister, Bonnie Tingler; and brother, Ricky Robertson. Her most treasured role was that of Nana to her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was a member of West Salem Baptist Church for more than 25 years. Her church family was very dear to her. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, at West Salem Baptist Church located at 500 Turner Road in Salem. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

