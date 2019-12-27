July 31, 1943 December 24, 2019 Thurman George Witt, 76 of Martinsville, Virginia, joined his heavenly family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with his wife, Mollie Dare, and family by his side. Son of the late George Dennis and Grace Gilbert Witt, Thurman was born on July 31, 1943. He was a proud father to son, Thurman Tyrone (Ty) Witt; and grandfather to Savannah, Charlotte and Spencer Witt, and Jonathon Johnson. Also surviving are siblings, Milford Witt and Ruth Witt Sater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Dare Johnson; brother, Herman; and twin brother, Sherman. Thurman was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and professionally the Associated General Contractors. He made his career in the building construction business, moving his family to Roanoke in 1970 to work for Hayes, Seay, Mattern and Mattern as a draftsman before transitioning to other roles eventually finding his calling as a project manager for a number of general contractors, notably Branch & Associates, Lionberger, Creative, Avis and others before returning to Martinsville in 2006 to complete his career with Frith and Bowles before retiring in 2009. Thurman loved his family, his Savior and his church, his cigars, and the Virginia countryside. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church of Martinsville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A reception that is open to all will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, VA 24112 and/or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, VA 24115. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Witt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
