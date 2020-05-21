July 8, 1934 May 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Mrs. Louise Witt. She passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Mrs. Witt leaves behind three sons, Harry Ford (Stephanie), Stephen Ford (Tina), and Kelvin Ford (Lauren); two stepsons; three stepdaughters; 26 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her honor. "She served with dignity and honor here on Earth and has slipped its bonds to touch the face of God."

