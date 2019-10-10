WITT Albert Wade October 8, 2019 Albert Wade Witt, 90, of Pearisburg Va., went home to be with his lord and savior Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Wade was known and loved by many. A native of Bluefield, Va., and a long time resident of Princeton W.Va. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Witt; and sister, Virginia McGlothlin. He is survived by his wife Brenda Witt, of Pearisburg; son, Ron Witt and daughter-in-law, Emi Witt of Pearisburg; son, Rick Witt and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Witt of Pearisburg; step-daughter, Belinda Chandler of Pearisburg; special nephew, Mike Linkous; grandsons, Brodie Witt and wife Leah of Pearisburg, and Logan Witt and wife Shannon of Orlando; granddaughters, Rikki Jennell of Pearisburg, and Jamie Buck and husband Dave of Roanoke; great-grandson, Owen Wade Witt; great-granddaughters, Rae and Ryane Broyles; Noelle Witt; and Anna, Addison and Caroline Buck; niece, Helen McGlothlin, and nephew, Charles McGlothlin; special friends, Dinah Kay Jennings, and Mark Green; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention. Wade was the long time sales manager for Clover Dew Dairy, in Mercer County, working there from 1948 to 1978, becoming a respected business person in the region, and making many life-long friends through his business associations. During that time, Wade established a relationship with Dairy Queen, and eventually became a DQ franchise owner in Giles County. He successfully operated restaurants with his family for more than four decades. During that time he proudly supported schools, charities, churches and organizations in helping to make his community a better place. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. Wade loved to play golf in his spare time, and was a long time member of Giles Country Club, where he had many dear friends who became part of his extended family. The family would like to offer special thanks for the exceptional love and care Wade received from Mereb Witt and the dedicated staff of Heritage Hall (Riverview) in Rich Creek. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to: The Jesus Film Project - a Cru Ministry (jesusfilm.org) Jefferson Christian Academy Riverview Baptist Church missions Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Va. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 at the church. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kenddallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.