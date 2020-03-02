October 25, 1936 February 29, 2020 Bobby W. "Skin" Withers died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital surrounded by family after a brief illness. Bob was born on October 25, 1936, son of Roy McClung Withers and Louise Brown Withers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Withers. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Sandidge Withers; sisters, Gloria Lynn, Peggy Tomlin, and Gerry Grow (Butch); and special sister-in-law, Marolyn Cash. Bob was a devoted uncle to many Withers and Sandidge nephews and nieces. Bob graduated from Parry McCluer in 1955, where he played all three sports. He then joined his Dad at Withers and Bryant Plastering Co. becoming a skilled plasterer. Bob joined the United States Army in 1959, serving mostly in Germany and was discharged with the rank of E4 in 1962. After completing his military service, Bob began a career in banking, attending classes at UVA and Roanoke College and retiring from BB&T in 2000, after nearly 38 years in the profession. Bob was a devoted member of the Buena Vista Presbyterian Church, serving as the Receiving Treasurer for 52 years. He also served as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and member of the Choir. The Buena Vista Lions Club honored him as Citizen of the Year in 2006. For 20 years Bob delivered Meals on Wheels to Buena Vista residents and worked for many years as a poll worker during elections. Additionally, he loved golf, sports, music and his red barn. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Buena Vista Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Howard Boswell officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Buena Vista Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
