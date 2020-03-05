September 2, 1921 February 26, 2020 Thelma Louise Wise, 98, of Salem, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
2:00PM
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
