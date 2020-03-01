September 2, 1921 February 26, 2020 Thelma Louise Sexton Wise, 98, of Salem, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Snyder Nursing Home. She was born on September 2, 1921 at White Gate in Giles County, Va., a daughter of the late James and Kate (Gustler) Sexton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Lee Wise and grandson, Geoffrey Stafford Wise. Survivors include a son, James Curtis Wise and wife, Jerra, of Waynesboro; granddaughters, Benée Wise Curtis (Christopher) and Micheline Wise Williams (Robert); great-grandchildren, Graham, Ewan and Callum Curtis, and James, Elizabeth and Geoffrey Williams. Thelma had a 42-year successful career with the Kroger Company as an administrative assistant in the Meat Merchandising Department of the Mid Atlantic District. She and Bennie were longtime members of the West Salem Baptist Church. They enjoyed many years as members of the Salem Senior Center. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Nick Shaffer will officiate. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Salem Baptist Church 500 Turner Rd. Salem, VA 24153. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
