December 12, 2019 Cassandra Asberry (Cass) Wise, 68, of Roanoke, Va., celebrated her first day in Heaven on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She joyfully was reunited with her parents, Emory and Alma Stacey; and her daughter, Stacey Lynn Wise. Left to mourn her passing is her beloved husband of 49 years, Donnie Wise; two sisters, Lynn Fagg (Richard) and Kaye Meadows (Barry); two brothers, Jim Asberry (Mary Ann) and Randy Asberry (Susan); many nieces and nephews who looked up to her as their second Mom; two brothers-in-law, Danny Wise (Debbie) and Dennis Wise (Rhonda); sisters-in-law, Ellen Cordle (John), Louise Bandy (Kenneth), Diane Benson (Bill), and Glendean Barnett and Priscilla; mother-in-law, Clara Ferguson; and close friends and business partners, Vic Foti (Sue) and their entire family. Cass was a savvy businesswoman as a managing partner of Viacom Inc., which owned restaurants such as Western Sizzlin, Fuddruckers, and numerous petroleum companies. Her family will gather to receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Exalted Church, 5319 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 with Pastor Jim Asberry officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Cass to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite, 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
