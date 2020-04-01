July 15, 1948 March 27, 2020 Barbara Ann Winston, 71, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Winston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.