August 8, 2019 Dr. Charles Winklehaus Jr., PhD, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Queens, N.Y., and earned his doctorate in civil engineering. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Winklehaus Sr.; and his sister, Lillian Anne Winklehaus. He is survived by first cousins, Robert Matzuga and Christine Brodt; and numerous other cousins. Graveside Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Spears officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.