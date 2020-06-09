June 2, 2020 William Bruce Wingo, of Patrick County, Virginia, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, William Brown Wingo, LCDR U.S. Navy and Elizabeth Baum Wingo. He is survived by Lucinda F. Wingo; daughter, Sarah E. Wingo; son-in-law, Jonathan D. Sides; and grandsons, Ayden and Kyernan. He also leaves numerous cousins, extended family and many friends and colleagues from across and beyond the Commonwealth of Virginia, its government, conservation and preservation and the rail transportation industry, particularly Norfolk Southern Corporation. Arrangements are under way for a private family burial and plans for the public celebration of his life. As restrictions ease, these plans will be announced in a more detailed obituary to be published in the Richmond, Norfolk and Roanoke newspapers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, or the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. If you would like to share any special memories or photos, please send them to WBWingoMemories@gmail.com.
