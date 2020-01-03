December 30, 2019 Mildred King Wingfield, 89, of Boones Mill, and a life-time resident of Franklin County, was called into the presence of her Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, in Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, (540) 334-5151.
Service information
10:00AM
Bethlehem Road
Boones Mill, VA 24065
