August 12, 1930 December 30, 2019 Mildred King Wingfield, 89, of Boones Mill, and a life-time resident of Franklin County, was called into the presence of her Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James H. Wingfield Jr.; and her parents, Oliver and Kathrine King, all from Boones Mill. She is survived by her son, Mike Wingfield (Joyce); daughter, Brenda McManaway (Charles), three grandchildren, Michele Haynes, Gary Helton, and Joshua Wingfield; and seven great-grandchildren. Mildred and James were the owners and operators of Green Life Florist and Garden Center on Route 220 north of Rocky Mount for many years. She was a member of Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount. The family wishes to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for the excellent service and care they provided for Mildred. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Wingfield officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, in Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.connerbowman.com. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. (540)334-5151
Wingfield, Mildred King
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
7:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Jan 3
Graveside
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Bethlehem Road
Boones Mill, VA 24065
