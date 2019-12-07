WINGATE Harold Collins October 7, 1928 December 4, 2019 Harold Collins Wingate, 91, of Botetourt County, retired from his work on this earth to join his Savior in Heaven, on December 4, 2019. Harold was born in Grayson County, Virginia on October 7, 1928 to the late Roy H. and Callie Mae Poole Wingate. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John David and Joe Donald Wingate. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mildred (Millie) Rhodes Wingate; sons, Michael (Hollie) and Kevin Wingate; daughter, Martha (Darrell) Horton; sister-in-laws, Fay Wingate Sisson, Imogene Wingate, and Millie Rhodes; along with numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews. Also left to cherish their "Bunch's" memory are seven grandchildren, Audrey (Matthew) Osborne, Zachary Wingate (Stephanie and daughter, Makayla), William Wingate (Madeline), Lance Thomas (Chloe), West, Jack, and Sam Wingate; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Maverick Osborne. Over the course of his lifetime, Harold worked many jobs and built two businesses; Wingate Appraisal Service in 1962, and The Homeplace Restaurant which opened in 1982. Through his travels and contact with the public, Harold made many lifelong friends, whom he spoke fondly of, and had many stories to tell. He loved good food, and had favorite restaurants across Virginia and beyond. He also enjoyed visits to the cabin he and his brothers had built that overlooks the farm they grew up on in Grayson County. Harold attended Catawba Valley Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school in the 70's, later also attending Forest Park Church in Roanoke. He is a member of his home Church, Bethel United Methodist. Over the years, Harold served in many ways, including Charter Member of Catawba Ruritan Club, on the Board of Directors at Oak Hill Academy, as a Lay Pastor, and a 32nd Degree Mason. The family would like to thank Harold's dedicated caregivers from Passionately Devoted Home Care; KJ, Brantley, Scott, and Nick, and Good Samaritan Hospice, along with all who prayed for and lifted them up through this difficult journey. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4982 Big Ridge Road Elk Creek, Va. 24326, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
