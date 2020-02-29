February 26, 2020 Virginia Whipple Winfree, 79, of Lexington, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at New Providence Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

